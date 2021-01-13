Man shot, woman injured in altercation today on West State Street

UPDATE: A man was shot and a woman was injured in an altercation this afternoon in the median of the 3000 block of West State Street near Friendship Ford, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Department.

Initially, police received a report of a fight between a man and woman, but as they were responding there was a second report of "shots fired," the release states.

No names of those involved have been released. Police said the woman suffered "multiple physical injuries." Both were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.

All those involved have been detained and there is no danger the public, police said.

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Tennessee police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 1 p.m. today on West State Street across from the Friendship Ford.

Officers placed yellow crime scene markers around a white SUV that came to rest askew in the center medium.