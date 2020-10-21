Man shot and killed in Lebanon parking lot

LEBANON, Va. — A man died Tuesday after he was shot in a Dollar General parking lot, and a woman has been charged for his murder, a news release from the Russell County Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office states.
Brenda Jane Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of William Henry Bailey, which occurred Tuesday morning, the release states.
At around 10 a.m., the Russell County Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman, who later identified herself as Hicks, in which she told dispatchers that she had shot Bailey, the release states. Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Lebanon Police Department, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to the call and investigated the incident.
The news release states that the incident occurred when Hicks and Bailey, who were estranged, encountered one another Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Dollar General at the Russell County Shopping Center along East Main Street in Lebanon. The release states investigators believe Hicks retrieved a firearm from her vehicle and began shooting Bailey as he started to drive out of the parking lot. Once Bailey was shot, his truck continued to travel through the parking lot, colliding into other vehicles. Emergency responders took Bailey to Russell County Medical Center, and he was pronounced dead.
Hicks was arrested Tuesday and was being held in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon as of late Tuesday afternoon. The release did not state whether bond was set.
