Man sentenced to nine years for fraudulent unemployment filings
Man sentenced to nine years for fraudulent unemployment filings

ABINGDON, Va. — A Pound, Virginia, man, who conspired with others to fraudulently file more than $499,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison.

Gregory Marcus Tackett, 28, pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of obstructing justice.

According to court documents, Tackett admitted to a conspiracy to collect personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and to file fraudulent claims, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Over the course of nine months, fraudulent claims were filed for at least 37 individuals, the release states.

