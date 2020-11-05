 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to 10 years on meth charges
0 comments

Man sentenced to 10 years on meth charges

  • 0
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — A Big Stone Gap man who previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with 20 others to distribute methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sammy McMahan, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth in U.S District Court in Abingdon and was sentenced in the same court Wednesday.

Court documents show McMahan was one of 21 charged following a May 2019 indictment of individuals who conspired to distribute meth throughout Wise and Lee counties, the release states. McMahan was the last of the 21 sentenced.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol
Local News

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol

Construction of the unfinished Tenneva Holiday Inn has been halted and an investigation into what caused its partial collapse a month ago will not occur until after the building is completely shored and deemed safe, an employee from Frizzell Construction told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday evening.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts