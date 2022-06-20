 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in officer-involved shooting early Sunday

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A man was killed early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia, following an officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a Dickenson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Rachel’s Chapel Road. The driver, Jason Neal Puckett, 38, exited the vehicle and reportedly pointed a firearm at the deputy.

According to information from the Virginia State Police, the deputy fired his weapon, striking Puckett.

Puckett was transported to Dickenson Community Hospital where he died from his wounds. The deputy was not injured.

At the request of the Dickenson County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the fatal shooting.

