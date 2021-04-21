Man killed in Monday night camper fire in Smyth County

MARION, Va. — A Monday night camper fire that claimed the life of a local man is being investigated by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said the Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Fire-EMS and the Adwolfe Fire Department responded to the camper fire in the 2700 block of Scratch Gravel Road at approximately 9:58 p.m. After the camper fire was extinguished, Shuler said emergency responders found a body inside.

Family members have confirmed that 51-year-old Jeff Hardy died in the fire. According to his obituary, Hardy was a contractor who worked a number of jobs around Smyth County. He leaves behind two daughters, two stepdaughters and 12 grandchildren.

Shuler said the man’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. Foul play is not expected, he said, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Virginia State Police assisted in processing the scene.

A funeral service for Hardy will be held at Bradley’s Funeral Home on Thursday. The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m.