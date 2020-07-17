CHILHOWIE, Va. — A Kentucky man died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 near the Smyth and Washington county line, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash near the 34 mile marker occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes. A 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, driven by Leroy Wayne, 57, of Raywick, Kentucky, was traveling north on I-81 when he lost control and ran off the left side of the interstate, the VSP said in a news release. The van continued through the median and into the southbound lanes. It then struck a tractor-trailer, which caused the tractor-trailer to overturn in the median and come to a rest in the northbound lanes. 

State Police said the tractor-trailer’s driver, a 49-year-old man from New York, suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

