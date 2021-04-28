Man killed after car crashes into house in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. — A man died Sunday after his car crashed into a house in Tazewell County.

At 11:34 p.m. Sunday, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Adria Road, state Route 16. A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a house and overturned, the VSP said in a news release.

The driver, Steve A. Viney II, 34, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. A passenger, Amy L. Quick, 45, was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was also not wearing a seat belt, the release states.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash, and one was transported for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash, the VSP said.