Man injured after crashing car into State Street building

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man was injured Friday morning when he crashed his car into an empty building on State Street in downtown Bristol.

David Vencill, a battalion chief with the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, said the man, who was not identified, was driving south on Piedmont Avenue when he experienced a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle crashed through the storefront of a building at the corner of State Street and Seventh Street.

Vencill said the man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center after he complained of lower back pain. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

He said he did not know what kind of medical emergency caused the man to lose control of his vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.

Though the car took out the storefront of the building at 700 State St., there was no structural damage, according to property owner Chip Zimmerman. He said he would have to secure the front of the building and clean up the debris.

“There was no significant damage,” he said.