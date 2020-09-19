 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured after crashing car into State Street building
0 comments
top story
Downtown Bristol
Not a drive-thru

Man injured after crashing car into State Street building

State Street Wreck 01

Bristol, Tennessee Police and Fire units responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 7th Street and State Street on Friday morning. A vehicle crashed in a vacant storefront, located at 700 State St. The driver of the incident was transported to the hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 Leif Greiss/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man was injured Friday morning when he crashed his car into an empty building on State Street in downtown Bristol.

State Street Wreck 02

Bristol, Tennessee Police and Fire units responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 7th Street and State Street on Friday morning. A vehicle crashed in a vacant storefront, located at 700 State St. The driver of the incident was transported to the hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

David Vencill, a battalion chief with the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, said the man, who was not identified, was driving south on Piedmont Avenue when he experienced a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle crashed through the storefront of a building at the corner of State Street and Seventh Street.

Vencill said the man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center after he complained of lower back pain. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

State Street Wreck 03

Bristol, Tennessee Police and Fire units responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 7th Street and State Street on Friday morning. A vehicle crashed in a vacant storefront, located at 700 State St. The driver of the incident was transported to the hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

He said he did not know what kind of medical emergency caused the man to lose control of his vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.

Though the car took out the storefront of the building at 700 State St., there was no structural damage, according to property owner Chip Zimmerman. He said he would have to secure the front of the building and clean up the debris.

“There was no significant damage,” he said.

Zimmerman said he and a business partner bought the property in April and plan to open a duckpin bowling alley there. They are currently in the early process of renovating the building, he added.

“Hopefully, this is our first and last drive-thru customer,” Zimmerman said.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Local colleges listed in annual U.S. News rankings

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was ranked one of the top liberal arts institutions in the country at providing social mobility opportunities on U.S. News and World Report’s newly released 2021 Best Colleges Rankings lists.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts