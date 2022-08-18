 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
enterprise top story

Man found dead at Abingdon train depot

abingdon train station

The Abingdon Train Station.

 JOE TENNIS/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

A deceased man’s body was found at Depot Square in Abingdon, Virginia around lunchtime Thursday train station. No foul play is suspected in the death.

Police were called to the scene to investigate the body and arrived at approximately 12:05 p.m., Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook said.

The body was found near the red caboose between the passenger train station and the Arts Depot, Holbrook said.

Holbrook said the identity of the 58-year-old will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Virginia, has been contacted for an autopsy Holbrook said.

