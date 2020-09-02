Man faces vandalism and burglary charges after running from police

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man spotted pushing a motorcycle Tuesday morning faces multiple charges in Bristol, police said.
Stephen Luttrell, 19, has been charged with vandalism, theft, possession of burglary tools, burglary and criminal trespassing.
On Tuesday morning, an officer received a call about a man pushing a motorcycle in the Fairmount neighborhood. Officers found the man, but he dropped the motorcycle and fled, police said in a news release. He was found hiding inside the slide in the playground of First Presbyterian Church, the release states.
A short time later, police said they received a report of a stolen dirt bike from a home on Valley Drive. Video evidence implicated Luttrell, the release states.
He’s being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail.
