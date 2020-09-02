 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces vandalism and burglary charges after running from police
0 comments

Man faces vandalism and burglary charges after running from police

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man spotted pushing a motorcycle Tuesday morning faces multiple charges in Bristol, police said.

Stephen Luttrell, 19, has been charged with vandalism, theft, possession of burglary tools, burglary and criminal trespassing.

On Tuesday morning, an officer received a call about a man pushing a motorcycle in the Fairmount neighborhood. Officers found the man, but he dropped the motorcycle and fled, police said in a news release. He was found hiding inside the slide in the playground of First Presbyterian Church, the release states.

A short time later, police said they received a report of a stolen dirt bike from a home on Valley Drive. Video evidence implicated Luttrell, the release states.

He’s being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts