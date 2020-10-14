Man charged with two counts of attempted murder in Wise shooting

WISE, Va. — A Lynchburg man accused of firing a gun into a Wise County house Monday has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Norton Police Department and the WCSO responded to a call of shots fired into a home on Gardner Hollow Road. Manuela Sotillo Solo, 27, was found holding a rifle, and witnesses at the scene confirmed that he fired multiple rounds into the home, which was occupied by several people, according to a news release from the WCSO.

There were several bullet holes in the walls of the home and damage to the ceiling, cabinets, a washer and dryer, a door and the roof, the release states. Additionally, Solo told investigators that he was angry at the residents of the home because they “disrespected him,” the WCSO said.

Solo was also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property. He is being held without bail in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.