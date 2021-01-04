Man charged with murder arrested in Abingdon

“He came out of the house and we placed him under arrest without incident,” Andis said.

He added that Endres was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, he said.

Andis said he was familiar with Endres because of the man’s criminal record.

In 2013, Endres pleaded guilty to two felony counts of statutory burglary and two felony counts of grand larceny—crimes he’d committed in June and July of the previous year, according to case files from the Washington County Circuit Court.

Sometime between June 29 and July 1, 2012, Endres illegally entered one person’s house and stole horse saddles from two other people, the documents state. A few weeks later, he broke into another house and stole a computer and other personal property. Two of the residences he admitted to stealing from were located within a few miles of his house.

According to Endres’ case file, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, although all but 6 months of that sentence were suspended. He was also placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution to the people he stole from, in addition to more than $2,000 in court costs.