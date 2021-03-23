Man charged with leading police chase on I-81

MARION, Va. -- A Tennessee man is in custody following a Monday afternoon police chase in which the driver twice drove the wrong way on Interstate 81, according to police.
The driver, 51-year-old Allen Myers, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, has been charged with felony eluding police, felony hit and run and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending, police said.
Marion Police Sgt. April Morgan said the pursuit began when Marion officers attempted to stop a Ford F-250 work truck after a Tennessee construction company reported getting behind a truck the company previously reported stolen. The company had been contracted for work in the area.
Morgan said officers pulled behind the truck when it pulled into Marion Baptist Church’s parking lot. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver instead drove through the church’s lawn and sped to I-81, where he initially led police on a southbound chase, she said.
Several times during the pursuit, Morgan said, the driver used emergency crossovers on the interstate to change directions, switching between the southbound and northbound lanes of travel, at times crossing over into Washington County. Twice, the vehicle began driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the interstate, she said.
During the interstate pursuit, the stolen truck struck the patrol vehicles of a Smyth County deputy and a Virginia State trooper, police said. A Glade Spring officer also joined the pursuit as did a U.S. Forestry Service officer.
Attempts by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to stop the vehicle using spike strips were initially unsuccessful. At Exit 35 in Chilhowie, the driver got off the interstate and continued the chase onto Whitetop Road and into Konnarock, Morgan said.
Spike strips were again used in the Konnarock area, where the vehicle was finally stopped and the driver was taken into custody.
Myers is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.