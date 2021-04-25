Man charged with attempted murder in Bristol Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol, Virginia, man is behind bars at the Sullivan County Jail after police charged him with using a knife to cut people at a nightclub on State Street early Sunday morning.

Bristol Tennessee Police responded on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Stateline Bar and Grill after hearing a report of a physical altercation involving a knife.

Officers located two victims with injuries and several witnesses, according to a release.

The victims were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, Emmanuel Morton, 39, has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Further investigation revealed this was an isolated incident and there is believed to be no danger to the general public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Laughlin at 423-989-3647 or email tjlaughlin@bristoltn.org.