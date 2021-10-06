 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Abingdon after standoff
Man arrested in Abingdon after standoff

A man wanted for probation violations was taken into custody in Abingdon early Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a residence for several hours.

According to a press release from the Abingdon Police Department, Joseph Michael Widener was taken into custody after several hours of negotiating. Widener was armed with a weapon, according to the release.

The Washington County Special Response Team responded to the residence and was able to make entry into the barricaded room to take Widener into custody. The release said there were “no serious injuries.”

Abingdon Police officers were called to the scene on Nicholas Street at 2:54 a.m. due to a disturbance.

