 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after woman found bound with duct tape
0 comments
top story

Man arrested after woman found bound with duct tape

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces charges in Washington County after deputies found a woman bound with duct tape on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey Hugh Curtis, 60, has been charged with abduction, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and two warrants from Bristol, Virginia, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, deputies went to an apartment on Lee Highway to check on a woman who could be in danger. A neighbor and a deputy heard noises and attempted to contact those inside.

When no one answered, deputies forced their way inside. Curtis was inside. Deputies also found a woman on the floor of the bathroom, bound with duct tape around her head, wrist and ankles, the WCSO said.

A deputy removed the taped bindings and began rendering aid. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Curtis is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts