Man arrested after woman found bound with duct tape

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces charges in Washington County after deputies found a woman bound with duct tape on Friday.

Jeffrey Hugh Curtis, 60, has been charged with abduction, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and two warrants from Bristol, Virginia, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, deputies went to an apartment on Lee Highway to check on a woman who could be in danger. A neighbor and a deputy heard noises and attempted to contact those inside.

When no one answered, deputies forced their way inside. Curtis was inside. Deputies also found a woman on the floor of the bathroom, bound with duct tape around her head, wrist and ankles, the WCSO said.

A deputy removed the taped bindings and began rendering aid. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Curtis is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

