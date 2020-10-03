Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend has criminal history

A Knoxville man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has a history of harassment, attempted domestic assault and violating protective orders against him, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Vaughn, 42, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody by members of the Bristol Virginia Police Department when they found him at a motel on Commonwealth Avenue with his ex-girlfriend, who is now safe and at home, according to a news release by the SCSO.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday that a woman left her home and had not returned for several hours. The caller said that the woman’s phone was going to voicemail and her car, which had GPS tracking, still appeared to be at the convenience store she had gone to, the release states.

Video footage from the store showed the woman’s car “being blocked in by another vehicle,” the news release states. The driver of the vehicle was Vaughn, an ex-boyfriend she had an active order of protection against, according to the release. The two appeared to speak before she got in his car and he drove away.