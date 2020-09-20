Making history again at BMS

Blaney, who has had three top 10s in his career at Bristol, was 14th heading into Bristol, so a good run was a must.

“You are always dedicated and motivated, but in our position, we are going to be pretty aggressive,” said Blaney, on NASCAR.com. “That is what we have to be. Everyone else has to realize that.”

They all want to at least chase down Clint Bowyer, who entered 12th in the standings, but several even bigger names, such as the brother duo of Kyle and Kurt Busch, weren’t that far from falling out of playoff contention.

“It’s going to be insane,” said Bowyer, on NASCAR.com, who placed second in the Bristol spring race in May. “It’s like they were just wanting to make the end of the regular season and these playoffs as nerve-wracking as possible.”

Brad Keselowski, who won last week at Richmond — in addition the Bristol spring race in May — started from the pole, which was determined by four performance metrics since qualifying — and practice — isn’t being held this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NASCAR playoffs include three races in the Round of 16, followed by three more races apiece to whittle drivers down from 12 to eight. Finally, the Championship 4 will compete for the title in the season finale in Phoenix on Nov. 8.