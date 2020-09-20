Making history again at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Making history is nothing new for Bristol Motor Speedway.
It happened again Saturday night in front of an audience of 30,000, much lower than the normal near 150,000, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bristol Night Race — officially referred to as the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race — has long been voted by its fans as one of the most popular events on the NASCAR circuit. It went to another level on this night, when playoff racing came to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for the first time.
While the Night Race field included 40 drivers, 16 of them entered as part of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Four were slated to be eliminated on what was a chilly fall-like night, the latest on the calendar that the event has been held since it began in 1978.
While the NASCAR All-Star Race held at Bristol in July didn’t result in the expected fireworks that the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” usually provides, there was definitely pre-race anticipation that this one certainly could.
Only three drivers entering the night had clinched a second round berth that begins next week at Las Vegas, including Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, who was the pre-race favorite, according to NASCAR.com.
Everyone else still had to drive their way into the next round. The quartet that needed a good run the most was made up of William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney, who were sitting in the bottom four of the Round of 16.
Blaney, who has had three top 10s in his career at Bristol, was 14th heading into Bristol, so a good run was a must.
“You are always dedicated and motivated, but in our position, we are going to be pretty aggressive,” said Blaney, on NASCAR.com. “That is what we have to be. Everyone else has to realize that.”
They all want to at least chase down Clint Bowyer, who entered 12th in the standings, but several even bigger names, such as the brother duo of Kyle and Kurt Busch, weren’t that far from falling out of playoff contention.
“It’s going to be insane,” said Bowyer, on NASCAR.com, who placed second in the Bristol spring race in May. “It’s like they were just wanting to make the end of the regular season and these playoffs as nerve-wracking as possible.”
Brad Keselowski, who won last week at Richmond — in addition the Bristol spring race in May — started from the pole, which was determined by four performance metrics since qualifying — and practice — isn’t being held this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NASCAR playoffs include three races in the Round of 16, followed by three more races apiece to whittle drivers down from 12 to eight. Finally, the Championship 4 will compete for the title in the season finale in Phoenix on Nov. 8.
Bristol is hosting its third NASCAR Cup series race this season, the first time that has occurred in track history. They held the spring race in May and the All-Star Race for the first time in July, won by Chase Elliott.
Other history-making events at Bristol include the largest college football game in history, drawing 156,990 spectators for a game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech in 2016. The track has also converted twice into a dirt track in order to host the World of Outlaws in 2000-01.
This was just another night of history in Bristol.
