Main Street grants awarded to 16 community development projects

Main Street programs in Abingdon, St. Paul and Tazewell are the recent recipients of state grants awarded by Gov. Ralph Northam.

In all, 16 communities across the commonwealth will receive more than $200,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to support projects aimed at revitalizing historic commercial districts, expanding small businesses and growing local economies.

Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to 12 projects in the towns of Abingdon, St. Paul, Tazewell, Farmville, Orange, Altavista, Cape Charles, Onancock and Tappahannock and the cities of Hopewell, Winchester and Manassas. Community Vitality Grants were awarded to four projects in the towns of Halifax and Pulaski, the city of Petersburg and Nelson County.

The awarded projects will leverage an additional $495,000 in local and other non-state resources.

Specifically, the awards include: