Main Street grants awarded to 16 community development projects

Main Street programs in Abingdon, St. Paul and Tazewell are the recent recipients of state grants awarded by Gov. Ralph Northam.
In all, 16 communities across the commonwealth will receive more than $200,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to support projects aimed at revitalizing historic commercial districts, expanding small businesses and growing local economies.
Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to 12 projects in the towns of Abingdon, St. Paul, Tazewell, Farmville, Orange, Altavista, Cape Charles, Onancock and Tappahannock and the cities of Hopewell, Winchester and Manassas. Community Vitality Grants were awarded to four projects in the towns of Halifax and Pulaski, the city of Petersburg and Nelson County.
The awarded projects will leverage an additional $495,000 in local and other non-state resources.
Specifically, the awards include:
» Abingdon: Bike Rack/Bench Project, $15,000. This project will fund the installation of benches, bike racks designed in partnership with the local trade school, and wayfinding signage to connect the Main Street district to regional recreational assets, such as the Virginia Creeper Trail. These amenities will encourage visitors to walk, bike and explore downtown Abingdon, driving customer traffic and sales revenue to small businesses.
» St. Paul: Alley Activation and Outdoor Dining, $10,000. This project will fund alley improvements connecting Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue between the Western Front Hotel and local restaurants. The project will add an outdoor dining area to relieve interior seating limitations due to COVID-19 and leverage municipal investments and sewer system upgrades in the alley. Improvements include new brick pavers, lighting, three bistro patio dining sets, three murals, trashcans, planters, benches, hand sanitizing stations and signage providing guidelines for health, safety and general use.
» Tazewell: Design Enhancements, $10,000. Each newly designated Virginia Main Street community will receive funding to support a high-priority, high-impact project that will be identified in the future through design services.