Last November the CSX Santa Train returned to the rails in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee for the first time in three years, marking an 80-year tradition of spreading Christmas cheer.

The latest issue of Trains Magazine documents that journey, the train's colorful history and the steps needed to put the wheels in motion after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story is promoted on the cover; then writer and Big Stone Gap-based rail historian Ron Flanary had eight continuous pages in the 58-page publication to document this story for an international audience.

Coverage begins with a two-page aerial photo of the uniformly painted blue and gray train crossing the 1,091-foot-long Copper Creek viaduct, 167 feet above the ground at Speers Ferry in Scott County. The image was taken by a drone operated by Ryan Markham of Coeburn.

From there the story is augmented by a number of historic images from the Santa Train’s past.

“I was just going to do a write-up on this year’s train and the editor said, ‘No, I’m going to give you eight pages so get into the history of it and expand on it. We’ve got a lot of younger readers. Some things that may be old hat to you may be news to them,” Flanary told the Bristol Herald Courier Monday.

“So I took that opportunity to make a fresh dive into the earlier days of the train, including an explanation of why the train runs. It was basically a business promotion. The business people in Kingsport — retail merchants and industries — knew the importance of the railroad, the labor force of Southwest Virginia and the coal revenues. They came up with this idea, if we put the general manager’s office car on the rear of the train, dress someone up like Santa Claus then people can get on the train and come to Kingsport.”

The train began with the former Clinchfield Railroad and a handful of business people throwing items from the train along the route between Elkhorn City, Kentucky, and Kingsort.

Passenger service ended in 1954, but the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and local businesses convinced the railroad to keep running the train each November.

“Then it developed a life of its own. It became something that was more tradition and that carries through to today. Over the years its given the railroad — today CSX — a lot of positive press and they’re certainly not oblivious to that. Particularly when railroads have not gotten favorable press in recent times,” Flanary said.

Flanary said he was pleased the way the article was presented, packaged with more than a dozen photos.

His interest in railroad photography began in the 1960s in and around this region, but the Santa Train didn’t particularly pique his interest. Years later, in 1975, Flanary and his wife Wilma decided on a whim to go see the train at Dungannon.

“They had stopped briefly to eat lunch. They didn’t carry food on board then so they had a little lunch break and probably a bathroom break for Santa,” Flanary said. “We chased it all the way to Kingsport. We just had a ball. I think we did that the next three or four years.”

He was first invited to ride the train in 1982 and opted for a short jaunt from St. Paul to Kingsport. That was the year that CBS newsman Charles Kuralt was aboard and presented the story of the Santa Train to the rest of America — which touched off a deluge of national media attention in the following years.

A Flanary photo of Kuralt standing on the platform of the rear car appears with the story.

“After that I rode the train several times in the 80s, the 90s and more recently," he said.

Flanary has covered the journey for Trains magazine multiple times, including a 10-page spread in 2005, but this was the first time delving into the train’s history.

As someone who follows the rail industry closely, Flanary didn’t expect the Santa Train would return to the rails after the pandemic.

“It wouldn’t have come back if they [CSX] hadn’t had a change in CEO,” he said. “You had a lot of proponents to continue the train in mid- and upper management but not at the top. There seemed to be a complete focus on profitability and precision schedule railroading where they optimize operations by running much longer trains and fewer trains on fewer routes … There seemed to be a loss of interest in the public relations aspect.

“Then Joe Hinrichs came from Ford, with no railroad experience but a tremendous resume of corporate leadership, and that was one of the first things he did. I’m sure a lot of people whispered in his ear and asked ‘why don’t you see if you can make this happen again?’

"And he did.”

During the trip last November, Hinrichs confirmed to the news media aboard the train he recognized the value of the train assisting people in this region; pledging it would return this year and for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a heartwarming experience. It’s a very cool operation," Flanary said.