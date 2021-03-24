Machete attack lands ‘person of interest’ in Marion homicide behind bars in N Carolina

Locally, investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Whittaker between Thursday morning and Friday night.

“One of the big questions for us now is what happened to our person of interest after he left the scene [of the fire] until he arrived and was involved in the incident in Surry County,” Clair said.

US Marshals in North Carolina are also working to track down people who were in contact with or who may have traveled with Whittaker there, Clair said.

“There are people in and around this region who helped him flee and knew he was involved and was wanted, and those people are going to face justice, as well,” Clair said.

Wanted for questioning in the homicide, Whittaker was also being sought on an unrelated domestic assault charge.

Clair encouraged anyone who had contact with Whittaker to come forward. He warned that anyone who had contact with or who helped Whittaker could be charged with being an accessory after the fact.

“Contacting us can help clear up any confusion on those matters,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas, who is leading the investigation, at 276-783-8145 or at 276-783-7204.