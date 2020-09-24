 Skip to main content
LWV to hold virtual candidate forum for Damascus elections
DAMASCUS, Va. — The League of Women Voters of Washington County will hold a candidate forum via Zoom at 7 tonight to allow voters to learn more about the candidates in the upcoming election of the Damascus Town Council and mayor.

In Damascus, the two candidates for mayor are incumbent Jack McCrady and challenger Katie Lamb. Both will attend the forum, the league said in a news release. Of the four candidates for three council seats, challengers Beaty Jackson, Susan Coleman and Larry Riddle are expected to attend.

Also in Damascus, in a special election to fill an unexpired council term, six are competing. Of those, Shannon Barrett and Lindsey Fleming will attend the forum, the release states.

To attend the Zoom forum, send a request to washco.va.lwv@gmail.com and a link will be sent.

The election is Nov. 3.

