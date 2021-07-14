Luttrell reappointed as Bristol, Tennessee mayor

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With little discussion and two quick, unanimous votes, the Bristol Tennessee City Council reappointed Mahlon Luttrell as mayor and Vince Turner as vice mayor Tuesday night.
“Mahlon has done an excellent job this past year as we have worked through various ... issues, regionally as well as locally, and I just think that he would be well-suited to continue another year,” Councilwoman Lea Powers, who made the motion nominating Luttrell, said during council’s annual reorganization.
Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend agreed, citing his performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mahlon has done a great job in working with the city manager, our public health officials, City Council, et cetera … [on pandemic issues], in addition to all the other issues … we work on [on] a regular basis,” she said, adding, directly to Luttrell, “You’re special.”
The council voted 5-0 in Luttrell’s favor, then quickly did the same for Turner.
“Vince has proven to be very fastidious in his research and keeps us all on our toes and does some really great deep dives on information and shares with all of us very well,” Powers said, after Feierabend made the motion to nominate Turner. “He’s a great team player, and he’s represented us well this past year as the vice mayor.”
In less than five minutes, the process was done, and Luttrell invited members of the public to a “brief reception honoring the new mayor and vice mayor — or recurring mayor and vice mayor,” he said, correcting himself as the group laughed.
