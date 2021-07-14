Luttrell reappointed as Bristol, Tennessee mayor

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With little discussion and two quick, unanimous votes, the Bristol Tennessee City Council reappointed Mahlon Luttrell as mayor and Vince Turner as vice mayor Tuesday night.

“Mahlon has done an excellent job this past year as we have worked through various ... issues, regionally as well as locally, and I just think that he would be well-suited to continue another year,” Councilwoman Lea Powers, who made the motion nominating Luttrell, said during council’s annual reorganization.

Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend agreed, citing his performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mahlon has done a great job in working with the city manager, our public health officials, City Council, et cetera … [on pandemic issues], in addition to all the other issues … we work on [on] a regular basis,” she said, adding, directly to Luttrell, “You’re special.”

The council voted 5-0 in Luttrell’s favor, then quickly did the same for Turner.