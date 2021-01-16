Lundberg to serve as deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate

Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol has been appointed deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced the appointment this week during an organizational session on the Senate floor.

“Jon’s experience in both the House and the Senate make him uniquely qualified for this role,” McNally said in a news release. “He serves his constituents well and stands behind his principles. I appreciate his keen insight and wise counsel. He will be an excellent deputy speaker.”

Lundberg will serve two years as the deputy speaker and assist the speaker in administrative decisions and serves as a liaison with regional and national legislative bodies, according to a news release.

“It is a privilege to be appointed to assist the Lt. Governor in his duties presiding over the Senate,” Lundberg said in the release. “I appreciate his trust in me and look forward to serving in this new role as Deputy Speaker.”

In the 112th General Assembly, Lundberg will also serve as first vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee, which reviews all legislation regarding K-12 schools and higher education. He’s also been appointed to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee.