 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lundberg to serve as deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate
0 comments
top story

Lundberg to serve as deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate

  • 0
Jon Lundberg

Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) was appointed to a key leadership role as Deputy Speaker of the Tennessee Senate. The announcement was made Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally during the organizational session on the Senate floor.

 Contributed Photo

Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol has been appointed deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced the appointment this week during an organizational session on the Senate floor.

“Jon’s experience in both the House and the Senate make him uniquely qualified for this role,” McNally said in a news release. “He serves his constituents well and stands behind his principles. I appreciate his keen insight and wise counsel. He will be an excellent deputy speaker.”

Lundberg will serve two years as the deputy speaker and assist the speaker in administrative decisions and serves as a liaison with regional and national legislative bodies, according to a news release.

“It is a privilege to be appointed to assist the Lt. Governor in his duties presiding over the Senate,” Lundberg said in the release. “I appreciate his trust in me and look forward to serving in this new role as Deputy Speaker.”

In the 112th General Assembly, Lundberg will also serve as first vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee, which reviews all legislation regarding K-12 schools and higher education. He’s also been appointed to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes

The Emperor’s New Clothes is a timeless fairytale with a wonderful moral to teach all those who are willing to learn it; Our own self-pride should not prevent us from acknowledging something that is plainly and irrefutably true.

+6
Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement
Local News

Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement

If Keith Powers listens hard enough, he might hear the sweet sounds of the dulcimer he played as a teen drifting through the memories of his mountain home. He made his first dulcimer in 1973 at the age of 17. The second came along about three years later. But, it took him more than 40 years to make the next.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts