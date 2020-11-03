 Skip to main content
Lundberg easily wins reelection to Tennessee Senate
breaking

Lundberg easily wins reelection to Tennessee Senate

Jon Lundberg

Jon Lundberg | 79% | Total: 65,550 votes
Amber Riddle

Amber Riddle | 20.92% | Total: 17,339 votes

Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, will spend a second term in the Tennessee Senate after easily winning the District 4 seat over Democratic contender Amber Riddle.

According to unofficial election results late Tuesday, Lundberg secured 79% of the vote, or 65,550 votes, from voters in District 4, which covers parts of Sullivan, Johnson and Carter counties. Riddle snagged just 20.92%, or 17,339 votes.

Sullivan County voters within District 4 overwhelmingly backed the 59-year-old Republican incumbent with 78.31% of the vote, or 56,247 votes. The remaining 21.69%, or 15,581 voters, chose Riddle.

“I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m humbled by the support,” Lundberg said by phone Tuesday night. “And I think it’s a clear sign of what I have done and what we have done as a Legislature,” he said of his first term. “I think people like what we’ve done in Tennessee and want us to continue with that.”

In his reelection campaign, Lundberg said that one of his top priorities will be helping K-12 school systems weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now is the time to look across the state and see what school districts are doing that is really working well, and, equally, what is working very poorly, and share that info across the state,” he said.

Lundberg added that while he doesn’t support waiving Tennessee’s standardized tests, he does support making sure that teachers and schools aren’t penalized if their students get lower-than-average grades during a school year overshadowed by the pandemic.

He had also emphasized his pro-business track record during his campaign.

Lundberg — who lives in Bristol, Tennessee and owns and manages a public relations and marketing company —said he’d supported the new Aerospace Park at the Tri-Cities Airport during his first term. Before that, while representing District 1 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, he helped develop The Pinnacle shopping center, he said.

If reelected, Lundberg said, he would also push for improvements to Tennessee’s criminal justice laws.

Riddle, a Kingsport native and resident, focused her campaign on the needs of working-class people, a group she said needed more representation in state government. The 30-year-old Democratic nominee had said that if elected, she would work to expand Medicaid coverage and child care assistance programs for Tennesseans.

Lundberg said he had been hearing support from voters over the past few weeks, “from calls, texts, emails, social media posts. It’s been great,” he said.

He said that despite the slew of hardships created by the pandemic and accompanying recession, “the leadership in Tennessee is incredibly solid. We’ve made wise decisions.”

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

