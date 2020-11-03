Lundberg easily wins reelection to Tennessee Senate

Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, will spend a second term in the Tennessee Senate after easily winning the District 4 seat over Democratic contender Amber Riddle.

According to unofficial election results late Tuesday, Lundberg secured 79% of the vote, or 65,550 votes, from voters in District 4, which covers parts of Sullivan, Johnson and Carter counties. Riddle snagged just 20.92%, or 17,339 votes.

Sullivan County voters within District 4 overwhelmingly backed the 59-year-old Republican incumbent with 78.31% of the vote, or 56,247 votes. The remaining 21.69%, or 15,581 voters, chose Riddle.

“I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m humbled by the support,” Lundberg said by phone Tuesday night. “And I think it’s a clear sign of what I have done and what we have done as a Legislature,” he said of his first term. “I think people like what we’ve done in Tennessee and want us to continue with that.”

In his reelection campaign, Lundberg said that one of his top priorities will be helping K-12 school systems weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.