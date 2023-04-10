ABINGDON, Va. — Elizabeth Payne Lowe announced Monday that she will not seek re-election to the Harrison District seat on the Washington County School Board that she has held for almost 29 years.

Lowe, 64, was originally appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 1994. She first ran for election for a four-year term starting Jan. 1, 1996, and was re-elected six times thereafter, according to a written statement.

Lowe is the first woman selected to serve as chair of the School Board, she served nine years as chair and five as vice-chair.

“When I was first appointed, I found myself alone as the only woman, the only person under 50, and the only one with children in the schools. I soon discovered with those members, as with all the 23 different individuals I have served with, that we could do so much working together," Lowe said in the statement.

“I’ve been here long enough that I remember when we were only dreaming and scheming for the building projects that people take for granted throughout the county," she said.

From the early 2000’s to approximately 2011, the School Board oversaw major additions to almost all of the county’s elementary and middle schools, the Career and Technical Education Center and the addition of modern band rooms at each of the four high schools.

“We had such wonderful buy-in and support from the Board of Supervisors and taxpayers. The needs were well-established, and we built for the long-term. We strive daily for continued excellence in Washington County Schools, in our facilities and throughout all aspects of students’ education," she said.

Four of the seven seats on the Washington County School Board and Board of Supervisors are up for election in November. School Board races in Virginia are by statute non-partisan elections. The deadline for candidates to file to have their names on the ballot is June 20.