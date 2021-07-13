 Skip to main content
Lowdermilk named CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire
Lowdermilk named CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire

Kathy Lowdermilk has been named the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire.

Lowdermilk, who has worked in the non-profit sector for more than 21 years, assumed the position July 6, according to a news release from the club.

Her previous positions included marketing director at the William King Museum, Keep Bristol Beautiful program director at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, and most recently, regional director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, the release states.

“BGCME needs an extra special CEO – not just because it’s an extra special non-profit providing vital community service, but because stability and growth have been hard to come by in recent years,” said board member Brendan Mcsheehy. “After failing to find the perfect mix of talent, experience, inspiration, and community connectivity already inside the organization, the search committee and full board were delighted to learn of Kathy’s interest and willingness to commit to lead BGCME forward. Her area non-profit background and engaging personality are just two aspects we’re confident that Kathy will harness effectively as she takes up our mission.”

Lowdermilk received degrees in business management and mass communications from Emory & Henry College. She has been on several boards and committees in the community, including United Way Bristol and Kingsport and was named a 40 under 40 recipient.

Boys & Girls Club’s after-school programs serve youth in communities across the region. The Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire coordinates club units in Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol and Bluff City, Tennessee.

