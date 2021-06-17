Low COVID vaccination rates leave region vulnerable

Fewer COVID-19 cases and eased public restrictions could provide a more normal summer, but the region is vulnerable because a majority of local residents have not been vaccinated, a health official said Wednesday.
Reports of new cases have remained relatively flat for the past month, with 272 diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the past seven days and fewer than 600 through the first two weeks of June.
This coincides with the region’s seven-day COVID testing positivity rate remaining at or below 5% — the point that significantly limits community spread.
As of Wednesday, this region’s positivity average was 4.4%. Only Sullivan and Carter counties were in the 6% range, while other Northeast Tennessee counties ranged from zero to 3.9%. In Southwest Virginia, the Mount Rogers and Cumberland Plateau health districts were just above 5%, and LENOWISCO was at 2.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Ballad Health treated 32 COVID patients Wednesday, including five new admissions. That total is down from 38 the previous week and 52 reported June 2. There have been three COVID-related deaths during the past seven days.
“We are thrilled that our case counts continue to decline and that our percent positivity has dropped. We also know that our hospitalizations and deaths have decreased, which is fantastic news,” according to Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District.
“However, the threat of variants remains, and populations with low vaccination rates are at greater risk for transmission of these variants among the community. These variants seem to be transmitted more easily and (are) making people sicker. We are still at risk of seeing an impact from variants if our vaccination coverage is not high enough,” Forbes Hubbard said.
As of Wednesday, fewer than 101,000 residents of the 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia — 33% — are fully vaccinated, while 39.8% have received at least one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
About 212,700, or 34.7%, of residents of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties are fully vaccinated, and 38.9% have received at least one dose, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
This region’s vaccinated population grew by less than 3 percentage points so far during June. That breaks down to about 4,200 more people in Southwest Virginia becoming fully vaccinated and about 11,300 more in Northeast Tennessee.
Comparatively, 48% of Virginia residents, 35% of Tennesseans and 44.1% of all U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. More than half of U.S. residents — 52.7% — have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“Right now, many people are able to gather outside, and children are wrapping up the school year, if not already out on summer break. These circumstances, combined with the low rates of disease in our region, hopefully mean that we will be able to experience a relatively normal summer,” Forbes Hubbard said. “But getting a large percentage of our population vaccinated is critical to maintaining this in the coming months.
“If not enough of our region is vaccinated and we see a surge in cases — perhaps in the fall when people gather indoors again, or when school goes back in session — we will once again be at risk of seeing more disease, hospitalization and death. Variants make this even more unpredictable. We hope that everyone will take advantage of the opportunities for vaccination this summer and make the choice to protect themselves and our community.”
Only three Northeast Tennessee counties — Washington, Unicoi and Sullivan — rank above the Tennessee average for first doses and fully vaccinated population.
Washington County in Virginia ranks highest in the Southwest but still trails the state figures.
Forbes Hubbard said Virginia health officials are working with neighboring states to audit vaccination records and that actual numbers could be higher.
“We know that many people in our region go to a bordering state for their health care and that some people have done the same thing for their vaccines. Virginia is working with surrounding states to incorporate the vaccine numbers for Virginia residents, who were vaccinated out of state, into our local data. We anticipate that we will see some increase to our percentage of the population vaccinated once that happens,” she said.
Forbes Hubbard said vaccine opportunities are plentiful.
“We are sending out mobile vaccine clinics, and pharmacy and health care partners are making getting a vaccine easier than ever,” she said. “We have community health workers going out and answering questions people have about the vaccine. We hope that as people have the opportunity to easily get a vaccine, the chance to have their questions answered and the time to consider their decision that they will get their vaccine in the coming weeks. We will continue our efforts to vaccinate our population and know that every vaccine given makes all of us safer.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC