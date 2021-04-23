Lottery: Temporary casino unlikely this year

BRISTOL, Va. — Without naming Bristol, the executive director of the Virginia Lottery this week all but ruled out the possibility that a temporary casino could open this year.

Officials of the Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino Resort have, on multiple occasions, voiced plans to host temporary gaming while the casino project is being

developed at the former Bristol Mall. The enabling legislation allows for a temporary location for up to one year before the permanent site opens, but only after the gaming license is approved and a number of other steps occur.

Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall addressed that issue Wednesday in response to a question during an online meeting of the Virginia Lottery Board. Lottery officials are currently developing regulations to govern the operation of five casinos in the state. Hall said all the oversight of a permanent casino would apply to a temporary site.