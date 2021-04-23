Lottery: Temporary casino unlikely this year

BRISTOL, Va. — Without naming Bristol, the executive director of the Virginia Lottery this week all but ruled out the possibility that a temporary casino could open this year.
Officials of the Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino Resort have, on multiple occasions, voiced plans to host temporary gaming while the casino project is being
developed at the former Bristol Mall. The enabling legislation allows for a temporary location for up to one year before the permanent site opens, but only after the gaming license is approved and a number of other steps occur.
Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall addressed that issue Wednesday in response to a question during an online meeting of the Virginia Lottery Board. Lottery officials are currently developing regulations to govern the operation of five casinos in the state. Hall said all the oversight of a permanent casino would apply to a temporary site.
“We’re aware at least one of the casino operators has expressed some eagerness to perhaps stand up some temporary gaming. In fact, they have publicly suggested temporary gaming could occur as soon as December of this year,” Hall said. “Let me state for the record, in light of all these steps that are required between now and then, we believe temporary gaming as soon as this December is highly unlikely, largely improbable, next to impossible. I don’t know that I can be any more clear.”
Asked for a response, the Bristol casino team said, “We look forward to working with the Virginia Lottery to open our temporary casino as soon as possible.” The Bristol casino is expected to open in late 2022.
During his presentation, Hall outlined the key steps needed for every casino to operate.
“The casino operator has to be thoroughly vetted and approved for a license. That is a very intensive, up to a one-year process,” he said. “Suppliers and vendors have to be vetted and licensed. Every employee with access to a gaming area has to be fingerprinted and licensed. Temporary facilities, just like a permanent casino, have to have the same extensive surveillance and financial accounting systems in place before they can open for business. Every slot machine, even in a temporary facility, has to be linked to a central monitoring system, and that will require us to go through an RFP [request for proposals] process.”
The Lottery Board approved preliminary casino regulations in February, but the state isn’t yet accepting applications for required gaming licenses.
“We are preparing to open the license application process within a matter of weeks,” Hall said. “We’ll begin the in-depth financial and criminal background investigations for applicants, casino operators and key executives. These are very thorough, and each one takes considerable time. The legislation provides for up to a year for us to complete these background reviews, and we’ll need it.”
Hall said lottery officials have communicated their plans and expected timeline to the casino operators approved by voters in four cities last November.
The lottery staff is beginning work on proposed permanent casino regulations and expects to present those to the board in July, Hall said. If approved, the rules are to undergo two months of public feedback and be reviewed twice by the executive branch. Final regulations must be completed by September 2022.
“As the regulator, we’re building this airplane even while we’re flying it,” Hall told the board. “We have a statutory and a regulatory duty to make sure that casino gaming — whether it’s in a temporary facility or a permanent facility — is done the correct way with appropriate oversight, licensing, security and audit features. As the regulator, we are not going to be taking any shortcuts.”
