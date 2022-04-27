 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery Board approves Bristol casino license application

  • Updated
The Virginia Lottery Board today approved a casino gaming operator's license application for HR Bristol, LLC, to operate a casino in the former Bristol Mall.

The board voted unanimously to approve the license application during its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting in Richmond. The vote and two related votes to approve the operating group and management suppliers, followed a two-hour presentation by officials from Hard Rock International and HR Bristol, a partnership between The United Company and Par Ventures of Bristol with Hard Rock.

The operators expect to open a temporary casino in a portion of the former mall and a full Hard Rock casino, hotel and resort.

Approved by city voters in 2020, the temporary casino will be the first to open in Virginia under a state law that permitted casinos to be established in five cities if approved by city voters.

