Lots of cleanup, rebuilding ahead for Buchanan residents

VAN SANT, Va. – All of the residents of Buchanan County are safe and accounted for, a day after flash flooding devastated sections of the county – sweeping homes off foundations and depositing vehicles atop buildings and in riverbeds.

Officials of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office shared that good news Thursday during a midday briefing that attracted news outlet from across the region. On Wednesday, 44 residents remained unaccounted for, but that number shrank to 17 by Thursday at 7 a.m. By noon the remainder had been located alive, according to Chief Deputy Eric Breeding.

“Crews were out all night last night and again this morning reaching those in the flooded area that were reported missing on our hotline yesterday, and they were all located,” Breeding said during the midday news briefing. “We are also happy to report we are at zero fatalities during this flooding incident.”

One person was injured, after receiving a snake bite.

With the search and rescue work nearly complete, officials are trying to assist with immediate needs.

“This was a massive search area with about 30 road miles and about 400 structures,” VDEM search and rescue coordinator Billy Chrimes said. “We are checking vehicles in the river but we expect to wrap those up and we continue to take requests for wellness checks, medical needs, food, shelter, those types of things.”

Chrimes said the damage is extensive., with landslides, trees down, roads washed away.

“It’s everything from just minor damage to houses that were washed away. We don’t have an exact number. That damage assessment is going to begin tomorrow and those numbers will come out as the days go on,” Chrimes said.

That is part of the assessment process to see if the damage estimates meet federal emergency thresholds. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency and federal lawmakers said they will push for federal assistance to the affected area

He said the type of damage is similar to flooding last August in the Hurley area.

He said support efforts will continue for the coming weeks.

Appalachian Power reported more than 1,300 homes were without power in the affected area. Emergency response personnel said much of the impact zone has no power, water service, sewer, or cell phone service

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported crews from its Oakwood headquarters have been working since about midnight Wednesday and other crews are assisting with cleanup and damage assessments, Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl.

“Currently three VDOT routes remain impassible, Route 715 with a span of bridge washed out, Route 635 and Route 628,” she said. The latter two were expected to be passable by late Thursday.

Other affected routes are 616,638, 680, 641, 613, 640, 666, 654 and 685 are passable with care. Dismal River Road, also known as 638, near Twin Valley High School, was extensively damaged.

The greatest need is cleaning supplies, Breeding said.

“Our immediate need at this time is cleaning supplies such as mops, buckets, shovels, general cleaning supplies, bleach, stuff like that,” Breeding said. “These items can be taken directly to the Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood on Route 460.”

At an emergency shelter set up at Twin Valley Middle School, people loaded cases of water and other supplies Thursday morning, preparing to deliver them to those directly affected by the flood.

Though the shelter was ready, no one needed to spend the night there, said Marcy Watson, Buchanan County’s director of social services.

“They’re just coming here to shower, charge phones,“ she said.

About a dozen elderly people with medical conditions were placed in nearby motels because their homes were damaged, Watson said.

Denise McGeorge, disaster programs director for the Buchanan County Department of Social Services, was waiting at the shelter to take reports of damages.

McGeorge said she had already heard from people whose homes were devastated and who had lost “everything they’ve worked for in their lives.“

She said a couple described their residence beginning to collapse around them Tuesday night, with water rushing in so quickly that they had trouble getting out.

“He’s 6–2 and the water’s already up to his chest,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge said that the man turned to his wife and said that if he did not make it out, he hoped she would tell the children that he loved them. The wife responded that they were going to make it, McGeorge said.

The couple then clawed at the ceiling until they broke through to rafters, and clung to them to keep from being swept away.

Another husband and wife reported being bitten by a copperhead snake and stung by bees as they fled from rising water, McGeorge said.

“They all have their stories … and they’re all heartbreaking,“ McGeorge said.

McGeorge said that the extent of the flood’s damages would not be known for days or longer.

Hired to coordinate the response to the Hurley flood 10 months ago, McGeorge noted that state relief funds were still coming in for that disaster.

“We’re on the front end, the beginning stages” of the response to Tuesday’s flooding, McGeorge said.