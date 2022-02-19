Long-time Abingdon scoutmaster takes a step back but his love of scouting remains

ABINGDON, Va. ---You can tell scouting is a labor of love for Tom Fowlkes.

During his long-term stint as scoutmaster of Abingdon’s Troop 222, he’s been at nearly every Tuesday night meeting since his son was a Boy Scout in the 1990s. He’s taken scouts on more hikes, trips, and campouts than anyone can imagine.

In fact, Fowlkes has spent nearly 30 years as scoutmaster in the Abingdon Scouts BSA troop (formerly Boy Scouts of America), serving as a role model for countless youth who have benefitted from his leadership and the leadership of other adult leaders of Troop 222.

Abingdon Troop 222, sponsored by the Abingdon United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, is one of the top three troops in the Sequoyah Council of Scouts BSA, serving 17 counties in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Last November, Fowlkes, 78, passed the torch to David Hawsey, who will assume the role as scoutmaster of the troop. Fowlkes will continue to be active as assistant scoutmaster.

“It will be fun to step back, but I’m sure I’ll still be as involved as ever,” Fowlkes said. “We’re taking the scouts skiing at Beech Mountain this weekend. Every other summer, we go to Mississippi where I grew up and go canoeing. I don’t plan to slow down as long as I’m healthy.”

Exhibiting tireless efforts on behalf of others, Fowlkes has seen 140 scout members earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the organization---a remarkable number considering fewer than 4% of all scouts become Eagles. With Troop 222, it is more like 40%.

The troop celebrated seven new Eagle Scouts just three weeks ago.

“That’s a large number,” Fowlkes said. “I don’t care if your troop is in New York, Washington, D.C., or Abingdon, that’s a large number of Eagles.”

At a time during the pandemic when memberships in Scouts is plunging, the Abingdon troop leader is celebrating the milestone of reaching 50 members in the unit.

“We’ve gained memberships the last two years when a lot of scout troops have lost members. We’re as strong in 2022 as we’ve ever been,” he said.

For decades, Fowlkes has given youth reasons to stay involved and become good citizens.

“Scouting crosses all boundaries of socioeconomics,” he said. “We welcome boys whose families come from all walks of life. Many are products of single-parent families. We provide adult leadership and mentoring for those who don’t have male role models,” he said. “I don’t care what the color of their skin is. I don’t care if their parents are doctors or coal miners. The only thing that matters is they care about each other and the principles and ideals of scouting.”

Building relationships

“Of all the things I’ve done in my life, scouting is the most rewarding experience,” Fowlkes said. He has practiced law at Penn Stuart, served in the top management of The United Company, and later served as assistant professor of business at Emory & Henry College.

“I really believe in the scouting program’s teachings of timeless values---character, leadership, citizenship, respect, sharing and caring,” Fowlkes said.

Mark Graham of Abingdon, whose son, Colin, earned the rank of Eagle Scout last summer, believes many youth in the troop will profit from the life lessons they have learned.

“Without question, the leadership, character, and life skills instilled by Tom Fowlkes will benefit my son and hundreds of others throughout their professional careers and for the rest of their lives. Tom is not only a good role model for the guys, many view him as a second father,” Graham said.

Fowlkes has watched some of his former scouts excel in careers from medicine and architecture to pilots and officers in the United State Armed Forces.

He’s developed meaningful relationships with youth watching them grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually from ages 11 to 18.

Haynes Carter, a multi-sport athlete at Abingdon High School, joined the troop in 2017 as an eighth-grade student.

“Every scout who’s had Mr. Fowlkes as a leader knows how special he is---not only as a scoutmaster, but a person. He makes every person he talks to feel special about who they are,” Carter said.

A way of life

From the start, being a scout volunteer just comes natural for Fowlkes.

The troop leader comes from a family of Scouts, most of them Eagle Scouts like him.

Growing up on a farm in Wiggins, Mississippi, he milked a cow every other morning while memorizing poetry, and rode his horse around the county to visit his friends.

He camped, fished and swam in the fresh water creeks and lakes around his home.

His father was an Eagle Scout in the late 1920s and early 1930s in rural Mississippi.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Fowlkes began his scouting career at age 8 when he joined Cub Scouts at his childhood home in Stone County.

His mother served as a den mother for his troop.

“One of the leaders was a barber in town and the other one worked for the State Wildlife Commission,” he recalled. “We didn’t have many sporting opportunities back then, so scouting filled an unmet need for my two brothers and me in the 1950s and 1960s.”

While studying law at the University of Virginia, Fowlkes remained involved with his troop as a young adult by helping with activities back home and as a leader in a Charlottesville Explorer post.

After moving to Southwest Virginia in 1969, he helped with fundraising efforts with Troop 222 before becoming the scoutmaster when his son John joined the troop in 1994.

It was a small troop when he took the helm, but steady recruiting and word of mouth gradually built the membership.

Unique opportunities

Fowlkes credits a strong outdoor program for the success of the Abingdon troop.

“Even in the 21st century, boys are interested in being outside---they actually thrive on it,” he said. “Most of our outdoor activities are unstructured intentionally. Students have so much structure in school, family, church, and organized sports, they really appreciate this down time.”

Fowlkes described scouting as a journey, of sorts. “We’re providing opportunities they will not have anywhere else.”

The scouts and their leaders have visited parts of the world they’ve never seen before. They have canoed and camped on the White River and Lake Huron in Canada. They have backpacked in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch, in the Montana wilderness, and on the Appalachian Trail. They have camped with 40,000 other scouts from around the world in Chile at the World Jamboree. They have sailed the Florida Keys.

“I don’t know of any other youth organization that provides these opportunities,” he said.

Another strength of the program is the number of volunteers ready and willing to help.

“Our troop is blessed with 30 active adults, many of whom are parents of scout members and some who continue to serve even though their children have aged out of scouting,” he said.

Community service is a big part of the scouting program, he said.

Recent scouting projects helped to improve the shelters at the Veteran’s Park in town, installing a handicap ramp at the Coomes Center, and constructing benches for the Virginia Creeper Trail.

“We’re always looking for a good project,” Fowlkes said. “We’re very service oriented and want to be good stewards and neighbors.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.