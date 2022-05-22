YWCA Tribute to Women Awards: Whitaker devoted to life's mission

Kathy Whitaker is a Kingsport native who knows what it’s like to work for more than a paycheck.

“I’ve always felt like my job was really not a job — it was more my mission, and that was to service older people and also other adults with disabilities,” Whitaker said.

Since 1976, Whitaker has worked for the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (FTAAAD). One of nine 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipients, and one of three in the “Transform” category, Whitaker was hired as program coordinator at FTAAAD after graduating from East Tennessee State University with a degree in sociology.

Since 1995, Whitaker has served as president of the organization. A national network, Area Agencies on Aging has nine locations in Tennessee and provides services to older individuals and adults with disabilities — like providing meals — largely through federal dollars, Whitaker said.

Having served the organization for 46 years, 27 of which have been at the helm, Whitaker has seen staff numbers grow from two to more than 30 today. She says the strong foundation of her staff has been a key to her success.

“I really wouldn’t be able to accomplish the things that I’ve accomplished if it hadn’t been for such a great staff,” Whitaker said. “I have people that are so dedicated and have really the same passion and mission that I do — that’s what has made me successful, is my staff and our commitment to service.”

The inspiration to work in the field was a natural one for Whitaker, who loved to volunteer at a local nursing home while she was in high school. She also learned compassion for the aging through a close relationship with her grandmother.

In her decades of work, Whitaker said she’s noticed a shift in the focus of senior and disability services from community-based to home-based.

“We really do need to do more to support older people to be able to remain in their own homes as long as possible,” Whitaker said. “We also need to do more to support our family caregivers because it’s the caregivers, or our loved ones, that are providing the bulk of the care, and I really feel like that’s where we need to be moving toward.”

At the end of the day, Whitaker knows her life’s work is not just her purpose, but her passion.

“With it being a mission, I felt a kind of calling to be able to serve older people and other adults with disabilities,” Whitaker said. “It’s what I’m always thinking about.”

