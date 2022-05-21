YWCA Tribute to Women Award: Hammonds finds path step by step

About the award » Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

Kristie Hammonds says she never dreamed of becoming a CEO.

“Sometimes it’s very surreal to kind of think about that,” Hammonds said. “Although that’s my job title, I consider myself very much a team person. I’m very much a coach and a cheerleader a lot of the time.”

Hammonds, president and CEO of Frontier Health, is one of nine 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipients and one of three to be recognized in the “Transform” category.

Born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, Hammonds came to the Tri-Cities when her father’s work at Eastman brought her to Kingsport. After earning a degree in social work from East Tennessee State University, and considering a future in law prosecuting child abusers, Hammonds gravitated toward social work.

“I always loved really being able to help people,” Hammonds said.

Starting out working in Frontier Health’s adolescent group homes, Hammonds eventually went on to work as an adult case manager with people experiencing chronic mental health conditions, including paranoid schizophrenics.

“My heart went out to that special population,” Hammonds said.

For Hammonds, who is president-elect of the Tennessee Mental Health Association, there was no one moment that led to her success as a community leader who serves on several regional committees. The pieces just fell into place naturally.

“I figured out that life is a journey, and every step along the way kind of takes you to that next level or that next position that helps you grow and learn skills that then prepares you for the next job,” Hammonds said. “My path has been very much a journey that when I look back on it today, I can see how you can call it divine [how] each kind of step has prepared me skillset wise for where I am today.”

Hammonds, who now calls Gate City, Virginia, home, is motivated to spark change and improve quality of life in the area by bringing organizations together to make a noticeable impact in areas like helping reduce drug overdoses.

“One of the things that I’m really passionate about is the opportunity to really impact change in our community,” Hammonds said.

At Frontier Health, a provider of a range of services to include mental health and addiction services, Hammonds feels right at home.

“I couldn’t think of a better organization to serve,” Hammonds said. “The team that we have here has a passion and dedication that you just don’t see everywhere. … I love this organization, the people that are here and the passion that they have for the work that we do.”

