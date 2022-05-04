YWCA, Family Promise receive Community Development Block Grant funds

BRISTOL, Tenn. — If everything goes as planned, the YWCA Children’s Center and Family Promise of Bristol will soon receive funds through Bristol Tennessee’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Bristol Tennessee City Council approved the Northeast TN/VA HOME Consortium Boards 2022-2023 CDBG and HOME program action plan, which will now be submitted for approval to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Christina Blevins, the Bristol, Tennessee community development specialist, explained funding figures are speculative because HUD is behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They [HUD] are supposed to give us our numbers in like March or April, but they’re very far behind, and they don’t even expect to get our numbers out until after May 15,” Blevins said. “Our programs still start July 1, so that’s why we still kind of have to proceed with our proposed projects and guesstimate how much we are going to be getting.”

The proposed budget from the city presented to HUD for CDBG is $214,415 and $1,107,741 for the HOME program.

The Bristol YWCA is scheduled to receive $25,000. Bristol Family Promise is set to receive $7,162.

“With CDBG, you can give a 50% of your total grant to public services,” Blevins said. “The YWCA, we give $25,000 for them to have a sliding-scale payment option for their child care center. So basically, low-income families can get help with child care, and that is a huge need that we have in the area.”

As part of CDBG, the city offers low-income homeowners a rehab housing program that helps with everything from emergency repair to keeping homes up to date with city codes.

“If they [the homeowners] qualify for the [emergency] program, they can get up to $10,000 help, and then we have a substantial program that also allows us to come in up to $40,000, but we have to bring the whole home up too [city] codes,” Blevins said. “We do have a waitlist for the program. There’s a lot of people out there that need a lot of help right now.”

Blevins emphasized that the HOME program is a lot more structured as to how HUD’s funding can be used. It has more rules and deals with larger projects such as house reconstruction.

“The HOME program, we don’t do anything small, like there’s not like an emergency repair there,” Blevins said.

HOME program projects can range from $40,000 to $150,000, depending on the needs of individual homeowners.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.