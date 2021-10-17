Youth sports continue to rebound from COVID-19 pandemic

“This year, they have kind of backed off of all that. We have just encouraged the groups that use our facilities just to be smart and make good decisions. We are not requiring the organizations that use the facilities to have any kind of a mask requirement. …

“Being a municipality, we very much follow what state guidelines are. When there is not a state mandate, it is a little hard for us to come along and say there is going to be a city mandate.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill said each organization is provided with guidelines, with spectators asked to use masks in bathrooms and distance themselves while watching their kids play.

“We give them paperwork that they have got to sign to cover ourselves for various things that could possibly go on, and we added the rules, whatever was pertinent at the time they were playing with what the governor had sent down,” Hill said. “They had to sign that they knew all that, what was agreed upon by the city, and we asked some questions as far as enforcement. There is a tournament manager or whoever is renting those fields from us, the reality is it is up to them to police that.”

Enforcing those rules can be difficult. There is a manpower issue with parks and recreation just like everywhere else, meaning the honor system is used at times.