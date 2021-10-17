Youth sports continue to rebound from COVID-19 pandemic

Parents love their children, but even the most patient of fathers and mothers can use an occasional break.
Never was that more clear than last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced kids to stay inside, avoid contact with others and do their schooling virtually. That also left plenty of leisure time spent watching TV, playing video games, looking at their phones or simply being kids.
“Parents are really struggling with the kids at home,” said Shawn Ruefer, athletic supervisor for Bristol Virginia Parks and Recreation. “They need a break so they are starting to get them out to do things.”
High on the list are youth sports, whether it is baseball, tackle football, flag football, softball, soccer, anything that can be played outdoors. Basketball leagues could return in the winter, but that remains to be seen since they play indoors.
“That is the biggest call I get on a daily basis. ‘Hey, are you doing basketball this year? Please, we need to get the kids out of the house,’” Ruefer said. “They need to be out of the house, they need to get back to living life in a normal aspect of doing things. They are really looking for any activity that their child can be in right now.”
Katie Nelson can relate. Her 4-year-old son Wyatt had been eager to get involved in sports, and is currently playing flag football with the Bristol Parks and Recreation at Sugar Hollow Park. Nelson, and her husband, Brandon, plan to sign him up for basketball and soccer in the future as well.
“He actually loves it. He has wanted to play a sport for a while,” Nelson said. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for him to get involved in something. He loves it. It is his favorite thing to do right now.
“I think it is great for him to be able to be around other kids and be involved in something outside of school so they can meet new people and experience new things. I was really excited for him to get to play.”
While COVID-19 is still part of our lives, there is a definite push to return to as much “normal” as possible.
“There was a time there maybe from June through the first of August that is almost like people were back to normal in a sense and then all of a sudden this delta virus got in our area,” said Danny Hill, the recreation superintendent in Bristol, Virginia. “It is almost like people have gone back without being told in a sense to being more careful.”
Local parks and recreation departments focus many of their efforts now on providing facilities for use by travel ball or other youth sports organizations for a fee.
“We have facilities and fields that other groups use to run their programs. Last year, we encouraged them to follow Gov. (Bill) Lee’s Tennessee pledge,” said Michael Musick, the recreation superintendent in Bristol, Tennessee. “The governor’s office laid out plans and suggestions for everybody to follow, whether it be restaurants or sports or whatever.
“This year, they have kind of backed off of all that. We have just encouraged the groups that use our facilities just to be smart and make good decisions. We are not requiring the organizations that use the facilities to have any kind of a mask requirement. …
“Being a municipality, we very much follow what state guidelines are. When there is not a state mandate, it is a little hard for us to come along and say there is going to be a city mandate.”
Hill said each organization is provided with guidelines, with spectators asked to use masks in bathrooms and distance themselves while watching their kids play.
“We give them paperwork that they have got to sign to cover ourselves for various things that could possibly go on, and we added the rules, whatever was pertinent at the time they were playing with what the governor had sent down,” Hill said. “They had to sign that they knew all that, what was agreed upon by the city, and we asked some questions as far as enforcement. There is a tournament manager or whoever is renting those fields from us, the reality is it is up to them to police that.”
Enforcing those rules can be difficult. There is a manpower issue with parks and recreation just like everywhere else, meaning the honor system is used at times.
“When you are having a hard enough time finding people to work, are you really going to be able to have somebody standing at the door telling everybody they have got to wear a mask going in?” Musick said. “It is a tough spot to be in.”
Nelson has been pleased with the efforts that have been made to keep everyone safe. The coaches and referees involved in flag football wear masks when in groups, parents spread out to promote social distancing, players don’t shakes after games and hand sanitizer is always available for those who want it.
“They are doing the best that they can to keep them safe. I have not really had any concerns with it, to be honest with you,” Nelson said. “It is not any different, in my opinion, than him going to school.
“He likes it, and I have not had any issues, and we have not had any issues with anybody on the team having COVID or any of the other teams as far as I know. They have done a good job at making sure it is a safe environment for all the kids and their parents that come to watch.”
Other youth organizations like the Bristol Soccer Association, which has around 580 kids involved from ages 4-13, and the Junior Vikings football program, which has around 200 players and cheerleaders, played on with mandates last year, which included wearing masks when not playing, social distancing and more.
There are no mandates to follow this year, but both Tasha Foy with the BSA and Andrew Taylor with the Junior Vikings said they have had limited issues with COVID this fall, and if there have been problems, games are either rescheduled or forfeited to avoid contact with other teams.
Much has changed in the past year in terms of dealing with COVID-19 constraints. Musick said most of what is recommended now is simply a common-sense approach, depending on people to stay home when sick, wash hands, cover mouths and maintain social distance.
“It is not our job to tell them how to run their leagues, but I know what we did last year. We requested and kind of required any of those groups to put your COVID plan in place and show us your plan and go from there,” Musick said. “We didn’t require that this year. A lot of that is because the governor kind of opened everything up.
“Honestly I am a little surprised that things haven’t tightened up more in Virginia, but I think everybody has seen we can’t just close down again because the economy can’t take it.”
Nelson, no doubt, speaks for everyone in her wish for what lies ahead.
“I just hope everything can get back to normal as soon as possible because this has been going on so long,” she said.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543