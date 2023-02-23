Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is looking for a few good men and women.

The regional member agency of the country’s largest youth mentoring organization begins its annual recruitment campaign next week and is setting out to find 60 volunteers in 60 days.

The campaign called 60 Bigs in 60 Days runs from Feb. 28 to April 28 and is seeking applicants 15 years and older who are passionate about mentoring youth in an individualized environment.

According to Tammy Alls, recruitment and partnerships manager at BBBS-ETN, the agency has more than 600 matches, or Big and Little pairs, in the region with more children on a wait list. She says volunteering in the program is “a rewarding way to give your time.”

“A lot of times people think about volunteering their time and making a difference in a child’s life, but what we’ve seen is the child makes a difference in the adult’s life, too,” Alls said.

How it works is volunteers are strategically matched with a single youth based on compatibility, personality and other factors. The two are paired to meet regularly either in a site-based setting, like a school or afterschool program, or a community-based setting, for a year. Eligible high schoolers can also volunteer to mentor a young student.

Bristol community members will have multiple opportunities to learn more about the program in March.

Cascade Draft House is hosting an informational session March 2 at 5:30 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire is also hosting an event March 18 at 4:30 p.m. with a focus on the importance of having Black male volunteers in the program.

“We need male and female Bigs, but we are focusing a little bit more on males,” Alls said. “There’s just not enough men in our pool of mentors.”

To learn more, visit www.tennesseebig.org.