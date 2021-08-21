Youngkin upbeat about GOP’s chances

BRISTOL, Va. — No Republican has won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009, but current GOP gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin is convinced that is about to change.
Youngkin, the former co-CEO and president of The Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, faces former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former head of the Democratic Party, in the November election.
A recent poll by Co/Efficient shows McAuliffe with a 2 percentage point lead, while an earlier SPRY Strategies poll showed McAuliffe with about a 5 percentage point lead.
Youngkin expressed that optimism — and his belief that Republicans were poised to retake control of the Virginia House of Delegates — during a campaign stop this week in Bristol.
The Bristol Herald Courier asked Youngkin how he plans to win.
“The first thing we do is bring Virginians together. This is not Republicans versus Democrats anymore,” Youngkin said. “This is actually Virginians coming together and standing up against the left, liberal, progressive agenda that Virginians are saying no to.
“That actually presents itself with a pretty straightforward set of things. We’re going to narrow [the gap] Northern Virginia, we’re going to win Hampton Roads, narrow Richmond and then our Republican counties across Virginia are going to stand up. Together, we win. This has been about Virginians coming together the whole time and unifying. I’ve never seen our commonwealth and our country more divided right now. Here is our chance to actually bring people together. We’re watching it happen in real time, and that’s why we’re going to win this fall.”
The race is seen as the first major election since the contentious Trump-Biden presidential contest and especially relevant given Democrat-controlled Northern Virginia’s proximity to the nation’s capital.
“The entire country is watching this race because it is a lot more than just a governor’s race, a lieutenant governor’s race, an attorney general’s race. This is a race to make a statement; about people coming together to make a real statement about the future of our country,” Youngkin said.
Previous GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie made similar pronouncements during a losing effort to Democrat Ralph Northam in 2017.
“Glenn’s flailing campaign is based on his complete allegiance to Donald Trump and a dangerous right-wing plan to drag the commonwealth into the ditch. This November, Virginians will elect Terry McAuliffe — a leader they know and trust to build a rip-roaring economy and lift up all Virginians,” Virginia Democratic Party spokesman Manuel Bonder wrote in an email when asked for a comment.
Youngkin said one of the keys is the ticket he is running with, which includes lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears of Winchester and attorney general candidate Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach.
Sears, a former state delegate, business owner and Marine, faces Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William County, a cyber security specialist with the Department of Homeland Security. Miyares, a former prosecutor, faces incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring of Loudoun County.
Youngkin said the three are campaigning together because they are “better as a team.”
He also sounded confident in the party’s ability to win back control of the House of Delegates, where Democrats currently enjoy a 55-45 advantage.
“I’m optimistic in how the House of Delegates races are developing,” Youngkin said. “I think there are more than six — we need six to get back a majority — and there are more than six I think we can turn. The polling is really positive. With our race being neck and neck as we head into the second half of September and October. We’re also seeing it across delegate races. Delegate races that maybe were leaning a little more Democrat back three or four months ago are neck and neck, and ones we thought were neck and neck, we’re ahead. So I feel really good about our ability to take the House.”
Early voting begins Sept. 17 and Election Day is Nov. 2.
