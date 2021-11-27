Youngkin transition includes several local lawmakers

Sen. Pillion is one of two area members named to the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ landing team. He is a pediatric dentist and has been a leader in the fight against opioid abuse and addiction.

“With divided government in Richmond, Governor-elect Youngkin is demonstrating with these landing teams that he is results-oriented and ready to hit the ground running on day one for all Virginians. It’s great knowing that Southwest Virginia is playing a big role in helping to make that a reality,” Sen. Pillion said in a statement.

Also named to that team is Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health System, which operates 21 hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Levine served as secretary of health care administration for the state of Florida from 2004-2006 and secretary of the Department of Health and Hospitals for the state of Louisiana from 2008-2010.

Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, will serve on two of Youngkin’s 14 teams. He is one of four area lawmakers participating in the transition process.