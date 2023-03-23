ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned to Southwest Virginia on Thursday to sign legislation aimed at accelerating this region’s role in energy research and development.

Surrounded by members of the region’s legislative delegation and others, Youngkin signed 10 bills recently approved by the Virginia General Assembly, during a ceremony at the Energy DELTA Lab at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator.

“With these policies we’re going to advance research. We’re going to advance research gaps in wind and solar and we’re going to advance research in hydrogen and nuclear, carbon capture and all of the other elements that go into an all-of-the-above plan,” Youngkin told a crowd of about 200. “With that we open up options. We open up opportunity and we close specified, perceived, mandated outcomes for 25 to 30 years in the future when we don’t know if that’s the right answer or not.”

Youngkin said the energy policy brings “common sense” to the table.

“We’re positioning this region to surge in energy production and surge as the landing ground for energy supply chains of the present and the future,” he said.

The governor said his announcement last fall about a plan to harness small modular nuclear reactors to generate energy for the power grid has generated “extraordinary interest from the world” about what can happen in this region.

“Since our announcement last fall we have been inundated by companies that believe they are the next generation of this. We’ve also been inundated by researchers so our universities are seeing great interest and it’s all going to happen here,” Youngkin told the news media after the program. “I laid out a 10-year moonshot and I think we can beat it.

“Part of Virginia’s unassailable advantage here is the infrastructure that already exists, a tremendous workforce and our academic opportunities. This is all about innovation. Between the great universities we have and community colleges, we are building a future research, training and development capability that really is second to none,” the governor said, acknowledging it won’t be easy as other states are also working on the technology.

Among bills Youngkin signed are to start the development of innovative energy technologies in Virginia and begin the process of creating a Virginia nuclear innovation hub. The Nuclear Education Grant Fund will award competitive grants to Virginia colleges and schools for the creation of employment and training pathways in the nuclear power industry, including nuclear engineering and welding. And the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority is empowered to promote energy projects on former coal sites, develop Southwest Virginia’s energy workforce and supply chains and advance Southwest Virginia’s energy industry.

All three were carried by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, in the House with last one carried by Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, in the Senate.

O’Quinn pledged that historic energy sources coal and natural gas would remain a part of the region’s energy future, while embracing emerging technologies.

“This will allow us to grow our economy through new jobs and new tax revenue streams. It also allows us to collectively create a strong and resilient power grid that can serve Southwest Virginia for decades to come,” O’Quinn said. “These bills position our region to be a leader for the entire Commonwealth.”

Hackworth was equally upbeat about the potential of this combination of legislation.

“This means millions of dollars coming to Southwest Virginia. It is economic development,” Hackworth said after the event. “We fought hard for expanding the authority of the Research and Development Authority because that now allows them to go for federal funding. That could be nuclear, hydrogen; all of those. ... It’s going to be game-changing for Southwest Virginia.”

A bill that would have provided $10 million to initiate research on adapting SMR technology from military ships and submarines to the power grid passed both the House and Senate but died in a conference committee. Asked by a reporter, the governor said there could be another funding solution.

“You might see that in my budget amendments,” Youngkin said. “We’ve got a tough negotiation still. Part of our negotiation is we’ve got a $3.6 billion surplus coming our way. There is plenty of money. We can have $1 billion in tax cuts and $2.6 billion investment in our priorities — one of which is our innovation fund.”

Asked about a timetable for completing the budget, Youngkin said that is up to the budget negotiators but “Virginia shouldn’t wait.”

Another bill signed Thursday declares it state policy to encourage the “capture and use of coal mine methane in Virginia’s energy supply, and directs the Virginia Department of Energy to research beneficial uses of coal mine methane.” It was carried by Hackworth and House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City.

“Coal bed methane is an issue for the mines. You’ve got to do something with it. With the research that is going on right now with that at Virginia Tech and some other institutions it’s an opportunity for us to use this as energy,” Kilgore said. “It can be used as energy. And this is something we had bipartisan support on, which is amazing this day in time. It can help the environment and help supplying energy needs for the Commonwealth and for others.”