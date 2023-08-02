A project to renovate an empty commercial building into a child care and workforce training center will receive a $5 million boost from the state.

On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the town of Abingdon will receive a $5 million grant from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund to apply toward a United Way of Southwest Virginia project to revitalize the former Kmart location into the Workforce Development and Childcare Center.

“These remarkable projects are breathing new life into dilapidated structures that have hindered our economic progress, transforming them into vibrant small businesses and symbols of community pride,” Gov. Youngkin said in a written statement. “By harnessing the power of IRF grants, we are making strategic investments in the infrastructure, economy and vibrancy of Virginia and showcasing why Virginia is the place to live, work and do business.”

Earlier this year the United Way of Southwest Virginia announced it is plans to renovate the 86,000-square-foot former Kmart near I-81 Exit 17 into a state-of-the-art child care center which can help students gain experience in that field as well as a hub for job recruitment and training.

"The Commonwealth of Virginia realizes the potential in this project and the positive impact it will have on families, employers, and economic development efforts in the region," Sen. Todd Pillion said in an email. "This was a very competitive funding process and, given our success in securing a $3.5 million investment from the General Assembly last year, I was proud to support this additional request to ensure this project reaches its full potential.

“Governor Youngkin's approval of this $5 million grant will help us deliver on our collective promise to increase child care capacity in Southwest Virginia while strengthening our workforce and economy.” Pillion said.

Earlier this year, United Way of Southwest Virginia acquired the building from Food City amidst an ambitious fundraising campaign to try and raise $23 million to fully fund this project. In late May, Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia announced a $4 million gift and – at that time – officials said they had commitments of $14 million.

"This is a transformative project for our town and the entire region," said Abingdon Mayor Amanda Pillion in a written statement. "Thanks to the generosity and vision of public and private partners who came together to address a need in our community, we are one big step closer to opening a repurposed, state-of-the-art facility that will benefit our kids, parents, and employers with programming and opportunities that haven't been available or accessible. We know that our kids are our future and the future is bright"

The grant was the largest of four, totaling $8.2 million, announced Wednesday. The city of Staunton received $1.5 million, the town of Cape Charles will get $1 million and the town of Bluefield will receive $750,000 to fund its Thistle industrial complex, according to the statement.

The four awarded projects will create over 125 jobs and leverage an additional $20 million in public and private investment.

IRF leverages local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of vacant and deteriorated industrial and commercial properties. The program is targeted toward vacant non-residential structures whose poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the structure is located. Projects were reviewed and evaluated competitively, with an emphasis on those with a high level of blight, identification of impediments to economic development efforts, alignment with regional or local strategies, availability of matching resources, the level of community distress where the property is located and an identified and feasible end use, according to the governor’s statement.

Since 2012, the IRF program has funded 67 projects that have revitalized vacant, blighted buildings. These projects have generated more than $208 million in other public and private investment and resulted in the creation of more than 1,100 jobs across the Commonwealth.