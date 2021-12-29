Wytheville resident becomes first area female to enlist in US Space Force

A Wytheville resident is the first female in the area to enlist in the U.S. Space Force.

Future Space Force Guardian Reya Scheiwe Sheckells recently signed a contract to work in Space Systems Operations. She is the second person overall from this area to enlist.

The 2019 Rural Retreat High School graduate reports for basic training Jan. 11 and will train to become a space systems operations specialist, performing tasks like detecting sea-launched ballistic missiles, tracking satellites and assisting in rocket launches and space flight operations.

The Space Force is the newest branch of the armed forces. It was established in December 2019 with enactment in 2020. It is a separate branch of the armed services, organized under the Air Force, similar to how the Marine Corps is organized under the Navy.

Its mission is to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and provide space capabilities for the Space Force and Air Force. Other responsibilities include developing members (called Guardians), acquiring military space systems and maturing the military doctrine for space power.