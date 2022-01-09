Wytheville native serving as Apache helicopter pilot

In May 2014, Blount graduated from UT as an Army second lieutenant. She is the daughter of Mary and Tyler Blount.

Blount didn’t know it when she joined, but the Army has a small aviation branch. As soon as she found out, in the summer of 2014, she started pilot training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. At the time, women were not allowed in combat roles and the closest she could get to combat was to learn to fly Apaches, the Army’s most advanced helicopters. Eighteen months later, she graduated as an Apache pilot.

In 2020, Blount was sent to Camp Humphries in South Korea, where she currently serves as a captain and where one day last year she spoke with a commanding general about her desire to go to Ranger School, the Army’s toughest and premiere leadership training school.

“He’s an infantry guy, and had been to Ranger School,” she said. “I told him I had always wanted to go (to Ranger school), but chose aviation and the opportunity had not presented itself. He just looked at me and asked, ‘Do you want to go to Ranger School?’ I was taken aback and said sure. He turned to my boss and said, let’s submit her packet and get her in. Two weeks later, I was enrolled.”