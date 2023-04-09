Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Wythe County.

The crash occurred Friday at 3:07 p.m. on I-81 at the 73 miler marker in Wytheville.

A 2013 Mini Cooper was stopped on the right shoulder along the northbound lanes of I-81 at the merge with I-77.

The driver, John M. Sampson, 31, of Princeton, West Virginia, was outside the vehicle changing a tire.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 was coming from southbound I-77 to merge onto I-81 north when the driver lost control.

The Chrysler spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road and struck Sampson and his vehicle.

Sampson was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he died later that same day.

The driver of the Chrysler, Jennifer H. Chambers, 51, of Princeton, West Virginia, was not injured in the crash.

Chambers was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.