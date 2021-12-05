Work to eliminate elevated benzene levels to begin at Bristol landfill

“We are going to send a rescue dive team down into the well to do some exploration and some repairs then replace the last pump early in January. Potentially, we could have that done by the end of January,” Hoch said.

The divers will enter through a metal door on the surface and go down the 320-foot shaft to the bottom. They are specially trained in this type of work and will have specific duties once they reach the bottom, Hoch said.

“We’re looking to see if there is any deterioration of the wet well down there, check the pipes, check the pumps, the amount of sediment at the bottom. There are some smaller pumps down there we will probably replace. We don’t know what we’ll find until we get down there,” Hoch said. “There are two wet wells. One is leachate and one is groundwater.”

Landfill leachate begins as rainwater that flows into and percolates through the degrading trash and typically emerges contaminated with high concentrations of pollutants. Groundwater is present below the earth’s surface and typically doesn’t contain pollutants.