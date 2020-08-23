Work picks up quickly for Sullivan County’s new veterans service officer

While Fink liked the work with the Department of Labor, he said he immediately knew that the Sullivan County position was the best fit.

“The VA is a very complicated system, and I learned working with some of these other veterans … (that) they don’t have the resources that they need,” Fink said. “I get a lot of guys in here for stuff that they don’t even realize they’re eligible for. It does something for me to help these other people.”

After some online course work and a weeklong training session in Nashville, Fink became an accredited representative with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Essentially, that means that while he’s funded by the county, the VA has authorized him to help veterans submit their benefits claims.

Once his office opened, he quickly decided to put a waiting bench just outside the door, he said.

“I haven’t been accredited that long, but it stays busy here,” he said.

Between in-person and phone appointments, he estimated that he’s already seeing nine to 10 veterans a day. Some need hours of help filling out their paperwork, gathering evidence to support their claims or just understanding what information they need to submit to the VA, Fink said. Others are in and out after just a few minutes. Some show up simply wanting to talk.

“Their stories are amazing,” Fink said of his clients. “I’ll sit down here and have a cup of coffee with them if that’s what they want.”

Fink said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed his ability to reach everyone who needs help, though. Because of safety concerns, he can’t take paperwork directly to veterans who are confined to their homes or nursing homes.