Woodgrain expanding in two SW Va. counties

Northam also announced the project will receive $350,000 in grants from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Fund.

“A business can either move forward or backward. They can’t stand still,” Northam said after the ceremony. “We really need to encourage businesses to do everything they can to expand, to hire more people, to produce more products to be sold. This is a great example of that right here with Woodgrain, a company that has been here for 20 years and expanded several times that’s getting ready to do another large expansion.”

Robb Hitch, eastern regional manager for Woodgrain Inc., said: “We’re very excited. Woodgrain has been in Smyth County for 24 years. We started with 14 employees, and now we have 175, so we’re excited about the next phase of our growth here. This 180,000-square-foot building has a ton of potential. With some investment and work it’s going to be a wonderful facility.”

The company expects to hire about 80 new employees in Smyth over the next three years and add about 20 more, over time, in Grayson County, Hitch said.