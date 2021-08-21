Woodgrain expanding in two SW Va. counties

MARION, Va. — A longtime Smyth County business announced a $17 million expansion Friday that is expected to add 100 new jobs in Marion and Independence.
Woodgrain Inc., which has operated in Atkins for 24 years, acquired a 180,000-square-foot warehouse on Industrial Drive in Marion, where the announcement was held.
Additionally, the company acquired a sawmill in Independence to supply wood for its operations. Based in Idaho, Woodgrain produces and distributes high-quality lumber, mouldings, doors and windows at 27 facilities nationwide.
“Woodgrain will invest more than $9 million to expand its operations right here in Smyth County,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during the announcement. “As you know, it’s a third generation family business and one of the largest millwork companies in the world. … In Grayson County, Woodgrain will invest more than $8 million to purchase and expand the former Independence Lumber sawmill. So together, these projects will create 180 jobs — 20 new jobs and saving 80 jobs at Independence Lumber — Grayson County’s largest private employer, and 80 new jobs here in Smyth County.”
The company employs 175 at its present facility. Plans call for improvements to its existing manufacturing facility, expanding into the other building and increasing its purchases of Virginia-grown forest products by nearly 20%.
Northam also announced the project will receive $350,000 in grants from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Fund.
“A business can either move forward or backward. They can’t stand still,” Northam said after the ceremony. “We really need to encourage businesses to do everything they can to expand, to hire more people, to produce more products to be sold. This is a great example of that right here with Woodgrain, a company that has been here for 20 years and expanded several times that’s getting ready to do another large expansion.”
Robb Hitch, eastern regional manager for Woodgrain Inc., said: “We’re very excited. Woodgrain has been in Smyth County for 24 years. We started with 14 employees, and now we have 175, so we’re excited about the next phase of our growth here. This 180,000-square-foot building has a ton of potential. With some investment and work it’s going to be a wonderful facility.”
The company expects to hire about 80 new employees in Smyth over the next three years and add about 20 more, over time, in Grayson County, Hitch said.
“It leads to the vertical integration. It gave us a comfort level to do this expansion in Smyth County. Having a sawmill that is a Woodgrain sawmill will help us solidify that supply chain to feed the mill that we’re getting ready to manufacture,” Hitch said.
The building needs a new roof and equipment must be ordered so operations will gear up over the next year. He said the support from the state helped in the decision to expand.
“The grant money is always important because you’re competing with other states. With 27 other facilities around the country, there is competition for expansion so it is important. The most important thing is that we’ve been here 24 years and the great employees we have here. We know the workforce here, and we know how dedicated they are and that gave us the confidence to expand.”
The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is also supporting this project with a $57,500 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant.
“We say thank you for believing in our region and believing in our people. Having been here a while you’ve gotten to experience our people firsthand, and you know that, truly, they are second to none. Southwest Virginia is not just a great place to live but a great place for business,” said Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC