Women's Housing coalition to host fundraising event Sunday

ABINGDON, Va. --- An emergent community group seeking to establish a planned residential recovery facility in Abingdon will hold a fundraising event Sunday, Sept.18.

The Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition will host “No Roof, No Recovery” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The afternoon of entertainment is free to the public.

The coalition, made up of local caring citizens and non-profits providing services to people affected by substance use disorder, is proposing the establishment of “Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery,” a 54-bed facility in Abingdon created for women who need healing from substance use disorders.

The facility, which is tentatively set to open in early 2023, will welcome women from throughout the Southwest Virginia region, according to Ann Ledgerwood, a member of the coalition that was formed to spearhead the community project.

Fairview Housing Management Corporation, a 501 (c)(3) organization that has been in existence for more than 50 years, will operate the recovery program for women. Fairview Housing operates Manna House in Johnson City and Bristol Lifestyle Recovery in Bristol, Virginia, both of which are facilities for men.

“The need is so immense. There are women coming out of jail with a history of addiction everyday and have nowhere to go,” Ledgerwood said.

According to her, money raised from the event will go toward a $50,000 goal to launch the first-of-its-kind residential facility in Washington County. “There’s not anything like this program for women within a 150-mile radius,” she said.

“A lot of local people have stepped up in various ways to help,” said Ledgerwood, who added the group has raised $25,000 to date from individuals and grants.

The five-hour event, modeled after television telethons of the past, will feature performances from local musicians and recovery stories shared by women in the area.

Joy Scruggs, retired women’s basketball coach at Emory & Henry College, will emcee the event.

A line up of musicians and the approximate times of their performances will include David and Ann Ledgerwood at 1:15 p.m.; Mosaic CommUNITY Choir led by Jerry Hill at 1:30 p.m.; Sister Christian at 1:45 p.m.; Simple Rhythms Praise Band at 2 p.m.; Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet at 2:40 p.m.; Leftover Biscuits at 3:20 p.m.; singer/songwriters Daryl Ann Beeghley and Mary Munsey at 4 p.m.; Old School (Rufus Thames & Greg Cornett) at 4:45 p.m.; and Ledgerwood Blues Band at 5:30 p.m.

Pre-recorded messages from women in recovery will play on overhead screens during the event.

“We hope people will come together to give hope to the women in our community who are stuck in addiction. We want to give them the help to get out of it,” Ledgerwood said.

Ledgerwood’s work as a physical therapist for children for the past four decades has given her an insight into the struggles many women face as addicts.

She’s seen the number of babies being born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome increase over the years, exhibiting symptoms and behaviors caused from withdrawal from various drugs the baby may be exposed to in the womb before birth. The condition often is caused when a woman takes drugs---prescription or street drugs---during pregnancy.

“I also see families broken apart---mothers unable to care for their children because they are incarcerated or in active addiction, grandparents having to raise the grandchildren, and many children going into foster care.

“It’s devastating to our community and if we want to help the children, we have to help their mothers.”

During the event, information about community resources will be available so people attending can learn about the help that is available for themselves or family members who are struggling with substance abuse and addiction. There will be children’s activities and door prizes given away during the event.

Training will be hosted by the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition to teach people how to use Narcan nasal spray, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. The medication will be dispensed to those who are trained and qualified to receive it. The training takes five minutes and will be available all day, free of charge, to those interested.

“No Roof, No Recovery” will be live streamed on the Facebook page for Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery where viewers will find a QR barcode to scan in order to make donations.

Donations also can be mailed to Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery, c/o Fairview Housing, P.O. Box 5746, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37602.

Food trucks at the event will include Peachy Q Bar-B-Q; D's Street Grub; and Parks Shaved Ice.

“We invite people to come after church, eat with us, and enjoy a festive atmosphere celebrating hope and healing for women of our area,” Ledgerwood said. “Where there’s breath, there’s hope.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.