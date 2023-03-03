BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Two women face an array of charges following a Thursday traffic stop in Kingsport.

Patricia Ann Phillips, a.k.a. Patricia Ann Murphy, age 37, of Kingsport, is facing charges resulting from the discovery of the illegal narcotics during the traffic stop, according to a written statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the SCSO’s vice and narcotics unit located 14 grams of Fentanyl, 4 grams of heroin, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17 Buprenorphine strips, multiple prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials, according to the statement.

A search warrant was also served at Phillips’ residence in Kingsport. Detectives located 25 grams of Fentanyl, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 237.5 grams of marijuana, a small amount of butane hash oil (BHO) wax, 46.5 Gabapetin pills, drug paraphernalia, and a .22 caliber pistol.

Phillips is charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, Schedule I Drug Violation (2 counts), Schedule II drug violation, Schedule IV drug violation, Schedule V Drug violation (2 counts), Schedule VI Drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and she was served with an arrest warrant for violation of probation, according to the statement.

She remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Jessica Danielle Belcher, age 35, of Blountville, was charged with driving on a revoked license, altering license plates, use of a stolen license plate, and violation of the financial responsibility act. She remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail with a $750 bond.